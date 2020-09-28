1/1
Beverly Sue (Schiederer) Van Brimmer
LEWIS CENTER — Beverly Sue (Schiederer) Van Brimmer, 86 of Lewis Center, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Capri Gardens Nursing Facility in Lewis Center.

Born January 15, 1934 in Magnetic Springs, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul and Freda (Ballard) Schiederer, Beverly was one of 10 children, and grew up learning how to cook, and cook well, a skill that she would eventually pass on to her children.

Once Beverly graduated from high school in 1952, she would meet Harold Lloyd Van Brimmer, they married and spent 62 amazing years together before his passing in August of 2016. Harold and Beverly raised 4 children together, and she spent her days at home tending to the children.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold, son Rodney Van Brimmer, and siblings Malcolm, Bob, Dennis, Jerry, Nita, Mimi, and Janet.

Let to cherish her memory are son Nick Van Brimmer; daughters Karen (Brent) Thompson and Brenda (Richard) Lucas; 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren; brothers David (Brenda) and Ronald Schiederer.

Family was truly everything to Beverly, from popping popcorn and making Kool-Aid when the kids were young to head to the drive-in movies, or cooking the world's most incredible apple pies. She enjoyed camping and boating as a family, and even took her first trip on a plane to visit her daughters and grandchildren in Florida. Beverly also enjoyed being very girly, and enjoyed her jewelry, clothes, and purses. Beverly was very nurturing and loving, and will be missed as the amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother that she was.

Rev. Marvin Hintz will officiate a graveside service at Fairview Cemetery in Ostrander on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required and social distancing must be observed.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
