DELAWARE — Bonnie Bay Barnhart, age 77, of Delaware, died peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Walnut Crossing Memory Care in Marysville.

Born February 28, 1942 in Columbus to the late Robert C. and Dorothy L. (Barnes) Estes. Formerly employed by Goose Berry Patch and retired from Acoustic Fiber. Bonnie loved spending time with her family and was a full-time grandmother. She enjoyed attending car shows with her husband Ron, quilting and crochet.

Bonnie was proceeded in death by husband, Ron; granddaughter, Nichola Mullins; sister, Janice Denny; brothers, David, Donnie and Robert Estes.

She is survived by devoted daughters, Brenda (Roy) Mullins of Florida, Sherry Brumfield of Delaware, Roberta (Adolph) Morczek of Marion, Christy (Bob) Freeman of Utica; five grandchildren, Jesse Mullins, Amy Armstrong, Kyle Brumfield, Chrystal and Cheris Morczek; sisters, Kay Brooks of Outville and Marilyn (Robin) Byers of Pataskala; brothers, Mitz (Marsha) Estes of Reynoldsburg and John (Sandy) Estes of Buckeye Lake; constant companions, Ginger and Cruiser.

Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware. Mr. Ed Schlote, Funeral Celebrant. Private family interment at New House Cemetery at a later date.

Contributions may be made to the Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215 in Bonnie's memory.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Barnhart family.