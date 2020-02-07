REEDS SPRING, Mo. — Bradley George Schroeder, 67, of Reeds Spring, Missouri went to be with our Heavenly Father on December 15, 2019, after a 5-year battle with cancer and undergoing 3 Stem Cell Transplants. Born May 12, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of Gerald and Jane Schroeder.

Brad is survived by his wife, Mindy, wife of 15 years, his son, Evan, daughter-in-law, Chloe of Iowa City, Iowa, his sister, Bethann (Schroeder) Silvey, brother-in-law, Stephen Silvey of Delaware, Ohio, niece, Heather (Silvey) Kimura and husband, Adam, nephew Abram Silvey and wife, Rachel, sister-in-law, Marty Schmitt and husband, Larry.

His performance career began after graduating from Hayes in 1970, and attending Miami University for a year, Fred Waring called and invited him to become a Pennsylvanian and toured with them for four years. Later he joined The Johnny Mann Singers, and then served as emcee, soloist, guitarist, musical arranger and production coordinator for The New Christy Minstrels. In 1976 he moved to Dallas, Texas to join the show production staff of Six Flags. During his twelve years there he produced 150 shows at 10 locations nationwide.

A position for Director of Entertainment for Silver Dollar City became available and so he moved to Branson, Missouri in 1989 also taking on the role of Executive Producer for the park's live shows. During his 31 years at SDC, Brad wrote and produced five musical productions including an adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" and "It's a Wonderful Life." Most recently, "Ruben's Swashbuckling Adventure" won the Golden Ticket Award for the Best New Show of all theme parks world-wide for 2019. All of his shows were known for entertaining the audience while leaving them with an inspirational message. He finished his career as the Vice President of Entertainment and Events and receiving many personal awards from SDC, and being inducted into the Delaware Hayes Hall of Fame.

Brad's favorite pastimes were boating and skiing on Table Rock Lake. But moreover, Brad loved God and inspired many with his faith and hope, which he never gave up. He deeply loved his family, revered his friends and was always grateful for the Wonderful Life he had. He will be remembered for his many comical stories and booming laugh.

Family and friends are invited to a "Celebration Of Life Service" on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Branson, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to "Be the Match" at bethematch.org. This foundation conducts groundbreaking research and are committed to continuing this work in the name of Brad.