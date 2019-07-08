FREDERICKTOWN — Brenda Holbrook, 72, of Fredericktown passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, July 6, 2019 at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 20, 1946 in Martin, Kentucky the daughter of the late James A & Helen (Gross) Mead. Brenda graduated from Big Walnut High School in 1964. She worked as a waitress for 47 years, before her retirement in 2009, ending her waitressing career at Bob Evans in Sunbury.

Left to cherish her memory are husband of 32 years Earl Holbrook; daughter Teresa (Brian Wemesfelder) Cramer; step children Earl (Kelly) Holbrook Jr., Rhonda (Jim) Nash, and Ron (Patty) Holbrook; grandchildren Christina, Brandon, Nathan; step-grandchildren Celeste, Jennifer, Josh, Colt, Gavin, Samantha, and Isiah; brother Jim (Kay) Mead; sisters Judy (Gene) Cummins, Nina (Mike) Williams, and Blair (Tony) Reynolds; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Brenda was an avid reader. She also enjoyed watching TV, and listening to ghost stories. She loved decorating her house and keeping it tidy and neat.

Funeral services will take place 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home. Family and friends may call from noon until the time of the service. Burial will take place in Greenmound Cemetery in Kilbourne.

Condolences may be expressed at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.