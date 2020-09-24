Brenda J. Whitney was born July 17, 1945 and was raised in Sunbury, Ohio. She graduated from Big Walnut High School and completed a Registered Nursing degree at the Miami Valley School of Nursing in Dayton in the late 1960s.

She worked as a Registered Nurse in the Dayton area, and also earned a degree in social work from Wright State University. After graduation, she launched a new career in 1971 as Executive Director of Resident Home Association of Dayton.

With one home to manage, she worked tirelessly over the next several decades to build the association to 12 homes serving up to 80 disabled adults. She engaged such notables as Johnny Bench and Tom Hume to aid in fundraising.

Throughout her career, she was an innovative leader and advocate on the local, regional, and state levels for residential and other services for people with disabilities. Along with these efforts, she established and maintained relationships with the County Board and Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities.

She served as President of what is now known as the Ohio Provider Resource Association in the 1980s and 1990s. She was recognized statewide in 1993 with the Lifetime Achievement Award and the 2000 Mary O'Leary Lifetime Achievement Award for her outstanding service for her long and dedicated service to the Resident Home Association. Brenda retired from her duties in 2009.

During her lifetime, she was an active member of the League of Women Voters of Greater Dayton. She enjoyed a long and memorable career helping others and loved her career.

She is survived by her soul mate and partner, William Boots Vaughn of Dayton, two brothers: David Whitney of Lakeland, FL, and Jack Whitney of Lexington, KY, along with 8 nieces and nephews.

Her ashes will be interned at a later date in Sunbury Memorial Garden Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to Resident Home Association of Dayton, 3661 Salem Avenue, Dayton, OH 45406.