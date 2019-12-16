WESTERVILLE — Brenda M. Kegley, age 65 of Delaware passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital.

She was born in Delaware on September 22, 1954 to the late David and Betty (Dickey) Biggs. A graduate of Delaware Hayes High School in 1973 she had formerly worked at Flexible and retired from the customer service department of Kohl's.

Brenda treasured time spend at Disney World and with her family. She collected dolls and Disney items of all types. She was a good person who was loved by and loved to help children.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years Jerry Kegley, sons Tim Biggs and Jeremy Kegley both of Delaware, sisters: Cinda Biggs, Debbie (Kenny) Moore, Jenny Corley, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her brother David Biggs in 1996.

Memorial services will be held 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3102 Baker Rd., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware.

Memorial contributions may be directed to her family to assist with final expenses.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.