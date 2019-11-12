DELAWARE — Brittany Nicole Sheets, 28, of Delaware, Ohio died Saturday, November 9, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center with Father Kavanagh officiating. Interment will follow in Saint Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-9 p.m. at the funeral home.

A native of Delaware, Ohio she was born May 22, 1991 the daughter of Cheryl and Robert Sheets. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Delaware. In 2018 she gave birth to her daughter, Jamie Nicole, who was the light of her life. Brittany was outgoing by nature. She loved to socialize, attend concerts and movies, and tattoos. She could be counted on to be loyal and outspoken. Brittany was an accomplished violinist having performed at Carnegie Hall. Unfortunately, she had also battled addiction. Brittany's greatest achievement was becoming sober to be a wonderful mother for her daughter.

She was preceded in death by her brother: Jamie Bob Decker; her maternal grandfather: John Robert Decker; her paternal grandfathers: Bob Reese and Richard Sheets; her maternal great grandmother Beulah Poling; her aunt Rebecca Armstrong; and her cousin Jereme Armstrong.

Survivors in addition to her parents include her daughter: Jamie Nicole Brumfield; her sister: Sarah Sheets of Delaware; her brothers: Craig and Shawn Decker of Delaware; her maternal grandmother: Betty Decker of Delaware; her paternal grandmother: Rayda Reese of Richwood; her nieces: Jordyn VanBrimmer and Tish Haney; her nephew: Bryce Decker; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home to assist with Brittany's final expenses.

Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to have been chosen to serve Brittany's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.