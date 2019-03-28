Brooke Danielle Vancooney 26, of Delaware passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 25th, 2019.

She was born June 3, 1992 in Delaware, Ohio the daughter of Mike and Kristy (Cooper) VanCooney. Brooke received her GED in 2016, and was baptized at St. Mary Catholic Church in Delaware, Ohio.

Brooke was preceded in death by paternal great grandmother Virginia Marchi, maternal grandparents Don Cooper, Sharon and George Killen, cousin Bradley Masters.

She is survived by her parents; paternal grandparents Bob and Jean VanCooney, maternal grandmother Becky Cooper; brothers Justin and Zachary VanCooney; uncles and aunts Bill (Patricia) Cooper, Sue (Alan) Shaw, Gary (Lisa) Cooper, Paul Cooper, Mike (Tracie) Cooper, Mary (John) Stuart, Mark (Gillian) VanCooney.

Brooke enjoyed all sports; she enjoyed playing softball, and watching The Ohio State Buckeyes football. She was a very talented and crafted young lady. Her family and those close to her will remember her as the loving and strong daughter, sister, niece, and friend who was always smiling and having fun.

Family and friends may call from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Snyder Rodman Funeral Center 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Rev. Linda Meredith will officiate the funeral services Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Snyder Rodman Funeral Center. Burial will take place immediately after at Resurrection Cemetery in Lewis Center, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards the family to help with expenses.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

