Calvin (Bill) Cantrell, 88, passed away Monday, March 11.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty; two sons: Bill Jr, of Leesburg, Fla., and Doug, of Springfield; multiple nephews, nieces, and grandchildren; and one very special grandson Cory.

Preceeded in death by two sons, David and Rick, and grandson Cody.

He is a retired truck driver from PPG Industries, and also retired from Owens Stone.

Memorial at 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at Snyder-Rodman in Delaware, Ohio.