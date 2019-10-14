GAHANNA — Cameron (Cam) Daugherty, age 32, of Gahanna, Ohio passed away on September 29, 2019.

Cam was born on June 14, 1987 in Columbus, Ohio to Rick and Rebecca (Nelson) Daugherty of Sunbury, Ohio.

Cam was preceded in death by his Grandmother, Mary L Nelson from Sunbury, Ohio whom he called Nanny and his number one girl and his beloved dogs, Dickie and Cookie.

Cam was a graduate of Big Walnut High School, class of 2005. He attended Columbus State where he was on the dean's list and was a life long member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Cam loved playing video games, fishing, watching the Cavaliers and playing with his dog Bell but, most of all spending time with his family and friends.

Cam was known for his kind heart, helping others, having the ability to make others laugh and wearing shorts 365 days a year.

Gone way to soon. Cam will be forever loved and missed by his mom, dad and many other relatives and friends.

Respecting Cam's wishes he will be cremated and no services will be held but, we are having a Celebration of Life that will be held on October 26, 2019 from 4 p.m.–7 p.m. at PJ's Pizza restaurant at 571 W. Cherry Street Sunbury, Ohio 43074.