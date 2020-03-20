Candace Faye Bauman, 69, of Delaware, OH passed away peacefully Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her mother's home in Rapid City surrounded by family. She was born on November 17, 1950 in Mobridge, SD to Arthur and Alvina (Gunville) Lawrence.

She graduated from Rapid City High School and attended Ohio Wesleyan University. She married the love of her life, William Bauman on August 23, 1970. She will be remembered for being a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was one of the most loving and giving people to ever walk this earth. She embodied the light of Christ with her smile and her compassion towards others. It was a honor to know and be loved by her.

Carrying on her legacy is her husband, Bill, Delaware, OH; mother, Alvina Lawrence, Rapid City; children: Dawn (David) Winters; Raymond (Mandy Chapman) Bauman; Sandy Bauman; Michael (Trisha Keith) Bauman; all of Delaware, OH; grandchildren: Kelly Marie Winters, Paul David Winters, Dejah Rae Bauman, Remy Emmelene Bauman and Riley Faye Bauman; siblings: Ross Lawrence, White Horse, SD; Rhonda Weaver, Rapid City; Frank (Jamie) Lawrence, Chamberlain; Gerald Lawrence, Rapid City; Tom (Lori) Lawrence, Rapid City; Wade (DeeAnn) Lawrence, Eagle Butte; Lisa Rosenau, Rapid City; Julie (Glen) Huggins, Sioux Falls; Darla (Cliff) Zechiel, Rapid City; Kenneth Lawrence, Rapid City; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Private family services were held at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City on Monday, March 16, 2020. Private family services and burial were held in Oak Grove Cemetery in Delaware, Ohio.

