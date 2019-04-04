Cara Jo Caplinger, age 53, went home to be with her beloved Lord, who she loved with all of her heart. She was found dead of natural causes. She was preceded in death by her father Melvin Caplinger and her brother Boyd Smith. She is survived by her son, Chaz Holland, her mother, Thelma Caplinger, and siblings, Boyd Smith, Dennis Smith, Judy Weaver, Barry Smith, Scott Smith and many beloved family and friends, too numerous to name.

She was an amazing, funny and strong woman that touched many lives. She will be greatly missed and every time we see a yellow mustang we will laugh and remember her with love.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Thelma Caplinger…330 Trace Dr. Apt 206 Lancaster, Ohio 43130 to help with Cara's death expenses.

There will be a memorial service at Northgate Church, 51 Fourwinds Drive, Sunbury, OH 43074. The service will be 4/7/19 at 3:30 pm officiated by Pastors Amy and Bill Stephens with Friends speaking. You can send memories to [email protected]