Carl Richard Coleman, age 91 years, died peacefully at his home after a brief illness on March 21, 2019. His passing marks the completion of a long, full life well lived. He was born on April 26, 1927 in Marysville, Ohio, the son of Carl L. and Lillian Cody Coleman.

He grew up on a family farm in Marysville, along with his younger sister, Marilyn, surrounded by a large, extended family and close community of neighbors and friends, all the while learning and developing skills that became useful in his future professional and personal endeavors. Although he greatly preferred his academic studies over his required farm chores, his strong work ethic established at home continued forward to govern his entire life.

He graduated from Marysville High School, Class of 1945, and enlisted in the US Army Air Corps, serving from 1945-47. After discharge, he enrolled at Ohio Wesleyan University, and earned his BA in 1950. While studying at OWU, he became an active member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity, fostering what became lifelong friendships amongst a large group of fellow "brothers".

He was genuinely blessed and grateful to meet, court and marry his true "sweetheart", fellow student Judith Elaine Lappin, of Canton, OH. After their wedding in 1950, they moved to Illinois, as he continued his academic pursuits at Northwestern University Medical School from which he earned an MD in 1954. He chose to specialize in Orthopedic Medicine and Surgery, then served an Internship at Ohio State University from 1954-56, and as a Resident in Orthopedic Surgery from 1956-58 at OSU, also adding an additional year at Children's Hospital in Columbus until 1959. He earned a Master of Mathematical Science degree at OSU in 1959.

During his professional growth, his wife and he became parents of three children, Carl David, Sally Jo and Anne Marie. After his retirement many decades later, when he reflected on his extensive life's work and experiences, he summarized his life by writing that "his greatest accomplishment was finding and marrying a wonderful lady, Judith Lappin, and having three wonderful children".

He became an expert teacher and professor of Orthopedic Surgery at OSU Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital, a keen and dedicated physician, committed to excellence in all aspects of his private and academic practices, serving as Program Director of Orthopedic Education of the OSU-RMH Orthopedic Surgery Residency at Riverside Methodist Hospital from 1970-2000. His focused interest on combining science and an academic career fueled his true passion for his work. He contributed to more than 25 research publications and multiple significant developments and innovations in hand and hip surgery.

He was ever humble in acknowledging the many accolades and awards earned over 42 years of practice and teaching. He was elected to membership of the American Orthopedic Association in 2004, honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from OSU College of Medicine in 2006, and a second Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001 on the Mallory-Coleman OSU Orthopedic Research Day at Riverside Hospital. His innate compassion for those less fortunate in life directed his service in private practice, Hand Clinics at OSU, and medical clinics at the Ohio Penitentiary.

He was deeply devoted to his wife, Judy, during their 62 years of marriage, and onward after her death in 2011. Together, they enjoyed their communities in Columbus, Worthington, Marysville and Powell, as well as venturing on annual travels and ski trips in the US, Grand Cayman Island and Europe, special family time at their home in Powell and vacation time at their home on Glen Lake in Michigan. Most unfortunately, their family and they suffered the tragic loss of their daughter, Sally Jo, in 1973. Dick declared that a day never passed when he didn't think of Sally and miss her terribly.

He and Judy were members of All Saints Lutheran Church, in Worthington, OH since 1967. His limited spare time was directed to his activities in sport shooting and aviation. His lifelong passion for studying and learning extended into his avid interest in piloting and owning multiple airplanes for over 50 years, sharing his enthusiasm for flying with his entire family. His four grandsons continue forward in their professional and personal lives, sharing their

Grandfather's love of medicine, aviation, sport shooting, science, mathematics, performance autos and motorcycles. He taught them very well with integrity, eagerness and care.

He met and married Anne Hill Dick in Columbus in 2013. His influence on those who experienced his friendship, mentorship, leadership, expert and compassionate medical care, and all who benefitted from his great depth of knowledge and clinical skills, will continue to keep his memory alive long after his passing.

He is survived by his son, Carl David Coleman (Marilyn) of Loveland, OH, daughter, Anne Coleman Rivard (Michael) of Traverse City, MI, grandsons Stuart M. Rivard of Chicago, IL, Carl Richard Coleman II (Thomas Gerbus) of Houston, TX, Benjamin C. Rivard (Jane) of Ithaca, NY, Daniel C. Coleman of Cincinnati, OH, and his wife of 5 years, Anne Hill Coleman of Powell, OH, including extended family of in-laws, cousins, niece and nephews. The Coleman Family wishes to recognize the enduring support of L. Jane Shoop, who worked alongside Dick as his medical practice nurse, medical office manager, and has been a loyal, caring and constant friend to Dick and his entire family for 60 years.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM in the RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME @ POWELL, 450 West Olentangy Street, Powell, OH 43065; Memorial Service to be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 12 noon at All Saints Lutheran Church, Worthington, OH In lieu of flowers, his family suggests contributing to the Carl R. Coleman, MD Memorial Scholarship for graduating students in the Health Pathways Program at Marysville High School, in Marysville, Ohio. Further details: www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com