GROVEPORT — Carl Steele Zwayer, age 92, of Groveport, OH died June 7, 2019. He was born January 13, 1927 in Groveport, OH to the late Clarence and Grace Zwayer.

His passion was farming which he did for over 50 years. His first question to fellow farmers was "How much rain did you get?" The farm, which his father started is still being farmed today by the family. He was a long time member of the Franklin County Farm Bureau and David Lutheran Church.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Minnie Louise Zwayer and brother, Wayne Edward Zwayer. He is survived by his loving wife whom he married on September 3, 1955, Carolyn "Ann" Zwayer; two children, Janet (Bill) Oberfield and Mark (Donna) Zwayer; four step grandchildren, Mike (Cari) Oberfield, Steve Oberfield, Michelle Oberfield and Rich (Tara) Oberfield; nine step great grandchildren; sister, Eva Jane Trimmer; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Grant Medical Center Staff and Andrea Chavis for her compassionate care and dedicated support. Family and friends may visit 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester, OH 43110 with a funeral service officiated by Pastor Leslie Fox to follow at 1:00pm. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to David Lutheran Church, 300 Groveport Pike, Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Online condolences may be found at www.spemcefuneralhome.com.