Carmella G. "Mel" Corra

Obituary :

DELAWARE — Carmella G. "Mel" Corra, age 82 of Delaware, Ohio and formerly of Wintersville, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Ohio Living Sarah Moore in Delaware.

She was born on January 1, 1938 in Steubenville to the late Armand and Grace (DiBiase) Constantine. First and foremost, she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, dedicated to the needs of her family. For over 50 years, she honored the vows taken on her wedding day April 24, 1965 to James Corra through thick and thin in a lifetime of love and devotion. Sadly, James passed away in 2015.

Mel moved from Wintersville to Delaware in 2017. She was a member and servant of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, the Catholic Women's Club and attended St. Mary Church in Delaware.

Providing a faith raised family, she treasured being a mother and grandmother. She was an active participant in the lives of her family and enjoyed playing bingo, games, and coloring with her grandchildren. Mel was particular about her appearance always seeing to it her hair and nails were just right. She was also a wonderful cook, known for her wedding soup and spaghetti.

Always happy and with a smile, she was humble and will be remembered for her loving and caring ways.

Known as "Nonnie" to her family she is survived by two daughters, Mary (Tom) Sierawski of Delaware, Ohio, and Grace (Joseph) Buchanan of Metropolis, Ill.; one son, James T. Corra of Canal Fulton, Ohio; six grandchildren: Andrew and Jordan Marie Sierawski, Mathew (MacKenzie) Buchanan, Sara Buchanan, Anthony and Zakary Corra,; brothers, John (Donna) Constantine Jr. and Armand (Ida Mae) Constantine Jr. both of Wintersville; sister, Philomena (Frank) DeStefanno of Wintersville; sister-in-law, Marlene Constantine of Toronto, Ohio; nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was also preceded in death by her brother Frank Constantine and sister Louise (Donald) Yaskanich.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Corra family. Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Carmella's services will be live streamed Wednesday at 3 p.m. Family and friends are encouraged to view Carmella's services on the Delaware Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center Facebook Page.

Burial will take place Thursday in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Steubenville next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to: Ohio Living Sarah Moore, 26 N. Union St., Delaware, Ohio 43015.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com