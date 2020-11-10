DUBLIN — Carol Ann Allen, 51, of Dublin and formerly of Ostrander passed away unexpectedly at her residence early Saturday morning, November 7, 2020. Carol was born November 29, 1968 in Ferndale, Michigan, the daughter of Charles D. and Linda M. (Lotharius) Williams.

Carol graduated from Medina High School in Medina in 1986, attended Bowling Green State University and University of Northwest Ohio. She worked for Central Ohio Diabetes Association early in her career. For the last three years, she worked for Rea & Associates in Dublin as an accountant. She loved working for Rea and developed strong relationships with her clients and coworkers.

Carol was full of life – some would call her the Energizer bunny, never slowing down and always busy with something. She was part of the Buckeye Valley Athletic Boosters, and the Buckeye Valley Bond Committee. She especially loved being involved in whatever her kids were doing – she was always the team mom and everyone's cheerleader. She would not only take Alexander and Liv to all of their extracurricular activities, she would coordinate, and cook for all their team dinners and outings. Alexander and Olivia's college roommates and friends routinely came for Sunday Dinners to escape college life. She made them feel at home sitting in the kitchen while she cooked and lingered at the dining table long after dinner with many funny stories and laughs. Carol was the ultimate hostess, she was only content when everyone was fed and having a good time. Always the life of the party, Carol never met a stranger.

She was great at cooking, most especially her homemade spaghetti and meatballs. She was an adventurous cook willing to try any new recipe. Carol had a sign in the kitchen, "Good cooks never lack friends." She shared this talent with others – teaching many how to cook. One of her favorite places to be was cooking at the kitchen island with her family around, snacking and chatting while she was preparing a meal. Carol enjoyed running long distances, completing several 5Ks, 10Ks, and fun runs. She also enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians. She was a very proud vegetable gardener, and regularly shared her crops of tomatoes, green beans, squash, and chard. She always had fresh cut flowers in the house. She loved vacationing to the mountains to go skiing, but most of all loved to go on summer beach vacations. Holden Beach, NC was her 'happy place' and will hold so many fond memories.

Carol was energetic, caring, loving, and charismatic. Those who knew her will remember her as the go-getter, and loving mother, wife, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend that she was.

Carol is preceded in death by her father-in law Raymond Allen.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Alexander (Sarah Comella) and Olivia Allen, Todd; sister Jennifer (Scott) Malkus; parents Charles and Linda Williams; mother-in-law Linda Allen; sister-in law Teresa (Harvey) Thornes; brother-in-law Troy (Amy) Allen; aunt and uncle Cheryl and Walt Duczyminski; nieces and nephews Tyler and Connor Malkus, Devon Warneke, Emily Haisley, Sarah Allen, Lucy Thornes, Jack Thornes, Ruth Thornes; and four-legged friends and companions Benny and Oliver.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, November 12, from 1–3 p.m. and 4–6 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where a Celebration of Carol's life will follow at 6 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests are required to wear masks and recognize social distancing requirements. Celebration of Life services will be live streamed on the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center Facebook page at www.facebook.com/delawaresfh, due to the limited capacity inside the funeral home.

To lieu of flowers memorial contributions Buckeye Valley Athletic Boosters and Speak for the Unspoken (Speakfortheunspoken.com)

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.