DELAWARE — Carol Anne "Queenie" (Pace) Fechter, 84 of Delaware passed away peacefully Saturday evening, April 11, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. After surviving cancer in 2019, Carol suffered from respiratory issues stemming from radiation damage, COPD and osteoporosis.

Born July 27, 1935 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Wilson & Celia (Kinney) Pace. Carol, graduated from Langley High School in 1953, where she fell in love with the man of her dreams Robert "Bob" Fechter. They married August 25,1956. They moved to Delaware, Ohio in 1974 and attended the First Presbyterian Church. Carol was a stay at home mother, raising 5 children while Bob was the primary breadwinner. Once the kids were grown, and able to care for themselves, Carol decided to go back to school. She graduated from The Ohio State University in Marion with her Registered Nursing Degree in 1981. Carol would go on and become a nurse at Grady Memorial Hospital, where she retired after many years of dedicated service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and granddaughter Jamie Johnson Shaw 2019.

Left to cherish her memory are loving husband of 63 years Bob Fechter; children Jill (Tad) Johnson, Jay (Marsha) Fechter, Jon (Bob Allen) Fechter, Joel Fechter and Jerry (Tracy Dana) Fechter; grandchildren Josh (Kelly) Johnson, Jodie Johnson Thompson (Eric Skeens), Wilson Fechter, Claranne Fechter, Gabby Fechter and Solomon Fechter; ten great-grandchildren; sisters Polly (Paul) Normand and Kay (Bill) McMillan.

Carol was loved for her humor, fun-loving attitude and hospitable, compassionate and caring nature. She was a strong and resilient woman and wasn't going to let her diagnosis stop her. She took great pride in being a nurse and therefore more knowledgeable of her treatment(s) and her outcome. She also took great comfort in knowing that while she was at Grady Memorial Hospital, she was surrounded by the fellow nurses that she had served with for many years.

Memorial services celebrating Carol's life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com In lieu of flowers, tribute gifts can be made in memory of Carol to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, 3430 OhioHealth Parkway, Columbus, Ohio 43202 or at https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/ (designation: Grady Greatest Need).