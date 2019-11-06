RADNOR — Carol E. Plymale, 84, of Radnor, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at her home, with her loving family by her side.

She was born on December 22, 1934 in Delaware, daughter of the late Bert and Eva (Partmore) Lumbard. Carol was a graduate of Willis High School. She was a member of the Mom's Club in Radnor and helped with the Radnor Cub Scouts. She was a former-member of the Radnor Ladies Auxiliary Fire Department.

Carol liked crossword puzzles, word scratch and especially enjoyed watching the soap opera, "Search For Tomorrow." Carol was a good cook and was known for baking the best apple pies. One of her favorite pastimes was sitting on her front porch and taking in the sunshine and the scenery. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Surviving is her husband, Roy W. Plymale, whom she married on February 1, 1956; sons, Roger (Joyce) Plymale of Delaware and Roy E. (Marsha) Plymale of Sturgis, S.D.; five grandchildren, Luke (Karena) Plymale, Toby Plymale, Roger Plymale, Jr., Amanda Plymale and Tyler Plymale; her sister, Doneta Stoner; and a special friend, Emily Culver.

In addition to her parents that preceded her in death was one sister and eight brothers.

Carol's family would like to thank the Arbor's of Delaware and Capital City Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, with the Rev. Dan Bill, officiating. Burial to follow in Radnor Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Capital City Hospice.

