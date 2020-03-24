MOUNT VERNON — Carol Grace King, 80, of Mount Vernon passed away on Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020 at Knox Community Hospital. She was born on March 31, 1939 in Columbus to the late Walter and Freida (Wendel) Grace.

Carol was a faithful member of the Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church in Condit. Her hobbies included cooking, crocheting, photography, painting, singing, storytelling and the greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family.

Carol is survived by her husband of over 62 years, Billy King; children, Ty (Chrissy) King of Mount Vernon, Tod (Julie) King of Newark, Troy (Melissa) King of Marysville and Travis King of Naples, FL; grandchildren, Amanda King Norman, Taryn King, Taelyn King, Lila King and Hudson King; and brother, Fred (Judy) Grace of Utica.

Because of the current public health situation, a private funeral service will be held for the family. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Carol Grace King and will stream the service on our Facebook page at Noon on Friday, March 27, 2020. https://www.facebook.com/MtVernonSFH/

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to , 250 East Broad St, #1750, Columbus, OH 43215.

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.