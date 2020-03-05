DELAWARE — Carol (Newell) Palatini-O'Brien, age 72 of Delaware, OH, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Delaware after a long illness of COPD. Born on the cusp of Christmas Day (12/26/47), she embodied the spirit of Christmas throughout her life. Carol was a devoted wife and mother that lived life to its fullest.

Carol was a Folk-Artist and sold her work under the name The Delaware Sampler. She exhibited in many shows in Ohio, including the very first Delaware Arts Festival. Most of the commercial part of her designs were sold in Sturbridge, MA. And the Abby Aldridge Folk Art Museum. She was particularly proud of having her art exhibited on the White House Christmas trees during the Reagan and Bush eras.

Carol loved Ohio State Football and attended many games during her life, including two National Championships decades apart. She was also proud that her son Jeff Palatini graduated for Ohio State and earned varsity letters in track and cross country.

Carol was preceded in death by her Mother (Martha Jane Newell) and Father (Thomas Dale Newell). She had also lost two sons Mark Palatini and Charlie Palatini. She is survived by her husband John O'Brien of Delaware, Jeff Palatini of Warsaw, Poland, and a brother Steve (Brenda) Newell of Delaware. Along with several cousins and their families.

The family will hold a Celebration of Carol's life at Bun's Restaurant on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. We want to greet all of Carol's many friends from the community. There will be a private graveside ceremony at a later date. In place of flowers, please donate to either The Arthur G. James Cancer Center for Multiple Myeloma research, or, S.O.A.R. (Starting Over Airedale Rescue; www.soar-airedale-rescue.com).

