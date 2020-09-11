DELAWARE — Carole Lynn (Main) Kern, 87, of Delaware, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Thursday morning September 10, 2020 in her home.

She was born October 17, 1932 in Delaware, Ohio. She was the daughter of Don & Betty (Masters) Mackey. Carole graduated from Willis High School in 1950. She attended Ohio University majoring in home economics. She was a member of William Street Methodist Church and participated in many Delaware organizations. Carole was on the boards for Sarah Moore, and Grady Hospital. She was also a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, the Mayflower Society, and Eastern Star. She was involved in her children's activities such as Girl Scout leader, Boy Scout den mother, a band parent, and PTA to name a few as well as shuttling her children and their friends to their various musical activities, clubs, and sports.

Carole enjoyed her German social clubs such as the Columbus Damien Sektion, Germania, and Swiss Clubs. She was active in community Organizations like the senior citizens center, Jaycees and American Legion auxiliaries. She spent a lot of time with her grandchildren watching old movies, assembling puzzles, taking them to historical places, and teaching them to cook. She and Jim enjoyed travelling the U.S. and Canada with their 7 children in their pop-up camper. She and Jim also travelled worldwide with their grocer friends and Maennerchor family. Carole particularly enjoyed her trips to Alaska, Ireland, and Australia. She also enjoyed spending many winters in Florida with her daughters. Carole's greatest achievement was her family, and those close to her will remember her as the loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother that she was.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband James Kern in 2007, who she was married to for 54 years; also preceded in death by her brother Bob and son-in-law Steve Miller.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons Timothy and Bradley (Maria) Kern; daughters Lisa Miller, Melia (Don) Hyatt, Jill (Craig) Cunnington, Nancy (Gary) Ruby, and Susan Moeger; 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed towards Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd. SE, Newark, Ohio 43055.

