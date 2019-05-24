Carolyn Bemiller Porter was born December 2, 1933 and died peacefully on May 22, 2019.

Carolyn grew up in Mansfield, Ohio, graduated from Mansfield High School and went on to become a Registered Nurse, graduating from St. Luke's School of Nursing, Cleveland, Ohio. She married Tom Porter in 1957 and together they went on to build quite a life for themselves. Antiques became their passion and vocation. They partnered with Garth Oberlander in 1967 to run Garth's Auctions in Delaware, Ohio, and after Garth's death in 1973, continued his legacy for another three decades. In 2010, Tom and Carolyn donated their historic home and Pennsylvania Dutch barn that housed their auction business to The Delaware County Historical Society.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Ralph Bemiller; husband, Tom; daughter, Helen; brother, Clifford and his wife Dottie Bemiller; brother, Martin Bemiller; and nephew, Richard Bemiller.

She is survived by her daughters, Sally Porter, Sammi Porter Flynn aka Rachael (Tom) and Susie Porter; grandchildren, Atticus, Caleb and Olivia Jack and Luke Flynn; sister, Karen Frasca (Doug); sister-in-law, Donna Bemiller; nephews, Steve (Greta), Dennis (Janet) and Doug (Nancy) Bemiller; and nieces, Cathy Adkins (Larry), Cindy Hunter (Greg) and Lynne Haas (Jeff); as well as many great nieces and nephews.

At Carolyn's request, in lieu of memorial service, flowers or donations, she wanted those so inclined to perform an act of kindness. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com.