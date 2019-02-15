DELAWARE — Carolyn E. Hampton, age 75 of Delaware passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, surrounded by her family.

She was born on November 27, 1943 in Delaware to the late George and Gladys (Jamison) Morgan. A graduate of Willis High School in 1961, she worked as an apartment manager with Metropolitan Housing before retiring.

Carolyn was a member of the Heart of the Cross Church in Marion as well as the Red Hat Society. She gave freely of her time and talents, donating hats and blankets that she made to the Marion Pregnancy Crisis Center in additional to many other worthwhile causes.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years Thomas; sons: Scott (Kimberly) Hampton of Union, Mississippi, Jason (Ava) Hampton of Cardington, 5 grandchildren: Frankie, Jennifer, J.L., Nick, Nathanial; 5 great-grandchildren: Cyenna, Lanaya, Rielee, L.J., Nash, 2 expected great-grandchildren, brothers: Robert Hawkins of Delaware, and sister Sharlet Pettit of Delaware.

She was preceded in death by sister Norma Jean Morgan, brother Milton "Junior" Morgan, and twin brothers Ronald and Donald Morgan.

Services will be observed privately by her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware.

