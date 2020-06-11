POWELL — Carolyn (Penry) Edwards of Powell, passed away June 10th, 2020. She was born January 8, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio to Charles and Marguerite Penry; the oldest of four children. Carolyn was an active, hard worker her entire life. She worked at Grange Insurance, Flxible Bus Company, and Thorsen's Garden Center until she retired.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Grady Edwards and her son Steven Edwards. She is survived by her children Gerald of Powell; Brian (Judie) Edwards of Deland, FL; Sandra (Gene) Bernard of Powell; and her daughter in law, Kimberly Edwards. She is also survived by her siblings, Patricia Onaindia of Charlotte, NC; Roger (Lynda) Penry of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; and Charles (Diane) Penry of Powell; eight grandchildren: Steven (Cindi) Edwards; Sara (Matt) O'Malley; Jacqi Edwards; Jessica Bernard; Austin (Amanda) Edwards; Brianna Edwards; Brian (Rosalie) Edwards; Crystal (Josh Phillips) Edwards; nine great-grandchildren: Layla, Madison, Mackenzie, Steven, Morgan, Chloe, Hailey, Abigail, and Brynleigh.

Carolyn attended school at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church where she was later married in 1953 to Grady Edwards. Together, they enjoyed a quiet life raising their four children on a farm. She was a talented bowler and an avid gardener who was an expert at growing and canning vegetables. The best caregiver, she not only cherished her family, but also her beloved pets, whether they be cats, dogs or live stock. Carolyn enjoyed the simple aspects of life at home, including the pride she felt hosting countless family gatherings around her table and during the summertime in her beautiful swimming pool. She turned every holiday into a cherished memory with each special place setting and décor.

Her life's work was the devotion to her four children, grandchildren and God. A devout Catholic, she was an active parishioner of St. Mary's Parish in Delaware for over 52 years. Carolyn was known for her passionate personality, pillar of faith, and true grit.

Family will receive friends on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 W. Olentangy St. Powell, Ohio 43065. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 82 E William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015 Reverend Sylvester Onyeachonam and Reverend Michael Watson presiding. Interment to follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Delaware.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.