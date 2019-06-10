WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Carolyn J. Smith, 88, of Wesley Chapel, FL and formerly of Delaware, OH, passed away unexpectedly on May 27, 2019.

Born on May 18, 1931 in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Popp) Groezinger. She graduated in 1948 from South High School, Columbus, Ohio.

Carolyn retired from Buehler's in 1993 as a cake decorator after 25 years of service. When in Delaware, she was a member of Jack and Jill Mother's Club and Order of the Eastern Star. She was avid fan of Ohio sports like all good Buckeyes.

She will be dearly missed by sons, Steve (Sandy) of Delaware, Brian (Staci) of Cocoa, FL; daughter, Pam at home; 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her loving husband Robert, Carolyn was also preceded in death by 5 brothers, 3 sisters, and a granddaughter.

Friends may call one hour prior to the 3 p.m. memorial service on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where pastor Donnie Akers will officiate. Burial will take place in Radnor Cemetery at a later date.

Contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to the Moffitt Cancer Research at www.moffitt.org or Common Ground Free Store, 193 E. Central Ave., Delaware, Ohio 43015 or by visiting www.commongroundfreestore.org.

