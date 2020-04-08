DELAWARE — Carolyn Jean Watkins, 76, of Delaware, Ohio passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, April 7, 2020 at Country View Nursing Home in Sunbury after a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Born August 24, 1943 in Milford Center, Ohio.

Survivors include husband George L. Watkins; daughter Lori (Tom) Miller, son Scott (Sue) Shively; stepsons Eric (Tiffany) and Mark Watkins; grandchildren Jessica (Matt) Hursey, Allen (Iris) Mitchell, Tyler Miller, Ashleigh (Glenn) Worstell, and Paige Shively; great-grandsons Graham and Myles Hursey; sister Rosille LeMaster.

Services were held privately by the family.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.