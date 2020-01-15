RICHWOOD — Carolyn Marie Buettner, 74, of Richwood died peacefully Tuesday evening January 14, 2020 at The Inn at Olentangy Trail in Lewis Center, where she had been residing.

She was born October 5, 1945 in Shawnee Hills to the late Samuel and Ida (Blanton) Plummer, she was also preceded in death by her husband Wally Buettner, they were married November 24, 1962 and he died January 8, 2017. Also preceding her in death were siblings: Lester, Edward and Frank Plummer, Mary Kay Zahirniak and Sandra Falke.

Carolyn loved her work as a cashier at Buehler's in Delaware for over 30 years.

She was the middle child of 10 children. Some of her fondest early memories were those of helping her mother around the house.

The first time she ever saw Wally Buettner, she told her friend she would marry that guy. Soon after, they met again. True to her word, she married her best friend at an early age.

She always loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed going mushroom hunting, berry picking, dancing to polkas and working in her garden and flowerbeds. She loved reading her Bible and books about the Bible.

She is survived by two sons, Waldemar (Darlene) Buettner, Jr., Springfield; Richard J. (Mindy) Buettner, West Mansfield; daughter, Diana L. Bigham, Richwood; eight grandchildren, Heather Jones, Kevin Buettner, Emily (Joshua) Brentlinger, Renee (Robbie) Warner, Robert Buettner, Timothy Buettner, Nathan Bigham, and Miranda (Jordon) Cox; three great-grandchildren, Haylee Brentlinger, Joseph Brentlinger, Aron Warner; Siblings: Bill (Helen) Plummer, Sharon (Bill) Washburn, Connie (William) Raub and Joyce (Robert) Haynie; In Laws: Susie Plummer, Robert Zahirniak and Betty Plummer.

Funeral services will be held Monday January 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor Carl Redding will officiate, burial will follow in the Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 170, Columbus, Ohio 43231.

