DELAWARE — Cathy Ann Jones, age 66, of Delaware died Friday, May 10, 2019 at DeWolfe Place, Marion Ohio.

She was born January 24, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio, to Wilma (Mercer) and Donald Jones.

She graduated from Buckeye Valley High School in 1970. She worked for Alpha Industries as a supervisor for 8 years before moving to Arizona.

She is survived by her Brother Rickey "Rick" (Janet) Jones of Delaware; nieces, Apryl (Doug) Price, Renee (Steve) Mason and Danielle Mollohan; great nieces and nephews Zachary, Garrett, Shelby, Ashlynn, Michael, Mason.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and Friends may call from 11 a.m.-noon, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home. Services will follow at noon. Burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Per Cathy's request, please come to the visitation and funeral service in casual clothing.

Cathy's wishes are for you to donate to one of these two organizations in her honor, both of which were very special for her. Delaware County Humane Society, 4920 OH-37, Delaware, Ohio 43015 or The National Parkinson's Foundation Ohio, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 360, Columbus, Ohio 43231.

