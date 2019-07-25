MARBLEHEAD — Charles "Tim" Bryant, 59 of Marblehead, OH died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 24, 2019 at Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton, OH. He was born March 23, 1960 in Delaware, OH to Charles H. "Charlie" and Lois F. Bryant.

He was a 1960 graduate of Buckeye Valley High School. On December 14, 1981 he married Tina Caudill and she survives. Tim retired in February of 2007 from Advanced Auto and has been at Harbor Winds Marina in Marblehead since April of 2007. He was a faithful member of Camp Runinmuck, Marblehead. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, his extended Harbor Winds family, and of course his grandchildren and his family. Tim was also a volunteer baseball coach from 1987 to 2003 in Delaware Ohio; he shaped many lives and always said it's more than the game.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years Tina of Marblehead, OH; children: Charles "Josh" (Tasha) Bryant of Milan, OH and Niccole Hernandez of Columbus, OH; grandchildren: Elizabeth LeiLani, Charles LeiLand, and AnnaLei Rose; parents Charlie & Lois Bryant; brothers: Tom (Valerie) Bryant of Bellefontaine, OH and David Bryant of Kilbourne, OH; and sister Lori (Darrell) Hoy of Byhalia, OH.

Tim enjoyed his life to the fullest always talking with and meeting new people. He loved to engage young people to expand their thought process trying to teach them to work through problems on their own.

Visitation will be Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Road, Lakeside-Marblehead, 43440. A Service of Remembrance will begin at 6 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com.