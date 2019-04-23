DELAWARE — Charles C. "Chuck" Copley Sr., age 87 of Delaware and formerly of Mt. Vernon died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Wayne County, West Virginia on May 10, 1931 to the late Walter and Nellie (Billups) Copley. In his early career he worked with Gerstenslager Corporation in Wooster creating the early models of the Oscar Mayer Weiner Cars. Chuck went on to work as a plant manager for several locations of the Stahl/Scott & Fetzer Company for over 25 years.

A fan of all sports, including watching them on television, he especially enjoyed a passion for the Cleveland Indians and Browns. In his younger years he coached and umpired in the Wooster Youth Baseball Leagues and served as a semi-pro umpire.

Stubborn to his core, he was fun loving, and was the consummate story teller, one who always stretched the line. He was a member of the Delaware Christian Church. He was a fan of Facebook and playing the slots. He treasured time spent watching sports and being surrounded by his family, his children, grandchildren, and great ones too.

Those left to cherish his memory include children: Jimmy (Beth) Copley of Wooster, Linda (James) Dalton of Litchfield, Bobby (Jacine) and David Copley of Wooster, Chuck (Jennifer) Copley Jr. of Delaware, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death his beloved wife of 35 years Kaye (King) Copley in 2007, sister Lilly L. Adkins, and brother Walter Copley.

Friends may call from 6–8 p.m. Thursday at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens, 18260 Coshocton Ave, Mt Vernon, OH 43050. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Delaware Christian Church, 2280 W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015, with Pastor Sam Rosa officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to Girls and Boys Town, PO Box 6000, Boys Town, NE 68010.

Arrangements entrusted to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.