DELAWARE — Charles E. Duckworth, 73 of Delaware passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Ohio Living Sarah Moore Home.

He was born January 3, 1946 the son of the late John & Iva (Anderson) Duckworth. Charles proudly served in the United States Army, and the Air Force. He served 8½ years before he was honorably discharged. He worked for Glenwood Range in Delaware for 16 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Unim Duckworth in 2017, sister Charlotte Bush, and sister and brother Betty & Paul Allen.

He is survived by sisters Norma Woodward, Mt. Gilead, Ohio, and Linda Damron, Nashville, TN; nieces and nephews Thomas (Lori) Bush, Tonya (Ron) Hinkle, Dawn Marie (Roger) O'Bryan, Sabrina Haddock, and Cindy Damron.

He enjoyed camping, and spending time with his family.

Graveside services will take place 11:15 a.m, Monday, May 20, 2019 at Oak Grove Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by The Delaware County Veterans Association.

