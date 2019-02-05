GALENA — Charles E. Hall, age 86 of Galena passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Grant Medical Center.

Born in Powell on March 15, 1932 he was the son of the late Dorothy Ware and George Rogers. He graduated from Orange High School in 1950, where he played baseball and basketball.

Charles began working for Cellar Lumber in Westerville and in 1952 he was drafted into the US Army, proudly serving in Germany during the Korean Conflict.

He married his high school sweetheart, the former Amelia Ann Barrows in 1953. Together they have shared almost 67 wonderful years, through thick and thin.

A lifelong farmer, he also owned and operated Charles E. Hall Custom Builder in addition to a water hauling business. He also worked as the farm manager for the LeVeque Family Farm. As a community steward he served a number of years as a Trustee for Berlin Township and was a volunteer firefighter for Berlin Twp. Fire Department.

An avid baseball player and fan, he played fast pitch softball for years and was quite the pitcher in his day. Charles often spoke of his time playing baseball while in the US Army with Willie Mays. He was also a gifted storyteller, impressionist, and pool player.

Both ornery and fun loving, he enjoyed watching ballgames of the Blue Jackets, OSU Buckeyes, and New England Patriots. A passionate coon hunter, he also enjoyed bowling, camping, and Monday night holiday poker games.

Charles was generous and witty too. He treasured time spent with his family, most especially his grandchildren. The work of his community service will long be remembered, just as his charm.

In addition to his beloved wife Amelia Ann, he is also survived by son Craig (Angela) Hall of Galena, daughter Carol (Randy) Hughes of Sunbury; 6 grandchildren: Duke, Courtney, Nathaniel, Cortney, Laura, Emily; 3 great-grandchildren: Korben, Riley, Alex, and brother James (JoEllen) Rogers of Galena.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware where services celebrating the life of Charles Hall will be held 11 a.m. on Friday. Burial will follow in Cheshire Cemetery with military honors.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ohio Health Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.