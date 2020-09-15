Charles F. (Charlie) Harger was born to Edwin and Eleanor on May 22, 1927, in Pontiac, MI, he passed peacefully at Powell Assisted Living and Memory Care (PALMC) on Sept 10, 2020. He was the youngest of three sons.

After Eleanor's death, he and his father moved to Starkville, MS when Charlie was eleven and his dad married Eunice. Charlie was president of his senior class. That same year, 1945, he was drafted into the Army. He did not have to serve overseas during WWII, but used his GI Bill money to graduate in three years from Mississippi State University with a degree in Chemistry.

His first real job was at BF Goodrich in Akron, OH where he met his wife, Cozette (Mulligan). They married on February 4, 1956. Charlie's job took them all over the country: Colorado, California, Arkansas, Maryland (where he briefly went into the chocolate making business with his brother Ed) and back to Akron with Ashland Chemical. A promotion took him to Delaware, OH in 1977; he retired from Ashland at the age of 59. He then did some consulting, got his real estate license and remained active with golfing, bowling and exercise.

Charlie was a Mason for 55+ years, a Shriner, a member of American Legion Post #254, in Johnstown, OH and a longtime member of Bellpoint United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his beloved brothers and their wives, Edwin and Esther and Stewart and Marilyn, his wife Cozette (d. 2011) and his nephews Wynn and David.

He is survived by his children: Mark (Linda), Kim Kelley, Cheryl and Tracy Harger; by his grandchildren: Corrie (Jason) Schoeppner, Faith (Nick) Carruthers, Charles (Lu) Harger, Stewart (Briana) Harger, Amy Harger and Grace (Tim) Ianni, Laura and Catherine Kelley and 17 great grandchildren.

Charlie was an equal opportunity employer: his son knew how to do laundry and wash dishes and his daughters knew how to fix a toilet and change a light fixture or a tire.

The family wants to thank the staff at PALMC for their care of Charlie for the last two and a half years and for the kind people of Kindred Hospice who were such help and support during the last several months and especially the last two weeks.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1-3pm, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Newcomer, NW Chapel, 10051 Brewster Lane, Powell, OH 43065; a memorial service will begin at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children, or the charity of your choice.

To leave a message for the family, or to share a memory of Charlie, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.