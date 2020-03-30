Charles R. Wolfe joined our Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Charles, son of Mabel and Norval Wolfe, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, born November 29, 1928.

He graduated from Oklahoma State University, mid-term, in 1952 and immediately went in to the Army. He served two years during the Korean War. In 1954 he attended the University of Missouri, where he did post-graduate work and taught mathematics. He was awarded in 1956, a free trip to Washington D.C. to attend a meeting sponsored by the American Academy of Science, to initiate the design and construction of the Interstate Highway System. He was a member of Chi Epsilon Honorary Society and graduated Cum Laude.

Upon graduation, he worked for a large engineering firm in Kansas City, MO, designing major civil works throughout the eastern United States; including water and sewage works, airports, structures, utilities, etc.

He was instrumental in the design of Dulles airport (Washington D.C.). He was the City of Dublin Engineer and the City of Gahanna Engineer during his career. He also was a major engineering designer for the subdivisions of Muirfield Golf Course.

In 1972 he stated his own practice as Wolfe Engineering Co.; retiring in 2001.

Preceded in death by two sisters; Maxine Feree and Jean Myers (Jimmie) and older brother Donald Wolfe (Betty). He is survived by his younger brother Robert Wolfe (Jayne); wife Barbara; son Carl Wolfe (Janice); daughter Stacie Carey (James); three grandchildren, Jacob Carey, Sierra Carey and Jonathan Carey; and granddaughter Sarah Grace Carey.