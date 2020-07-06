RICHWOOD — Charles Ransome, 64 of Richwood, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.

He was born April 6, 1956 in Marysville to Abram W. Ransome and Ruth E. (Shields) Ransome Webb. His father preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Avenius-Ransome, two children, Abram N. Ransome and Charity Nichole Ransome Hill, a sister, Linda S. Parsons, and his step-father, Leonard Webb Sr.

Charlie was retired from PPG in Delaware where he had worked for many years. He loved his English Bulldogs. He was known to enjoy a cocktail, listen to music and shoot the breeze with whomever was around. He enjoyed shooting with his grandson, Trevynn. Charlie was also a good cook.

He is survived by his daughter, Daryl Ann Ransome Clark, Prospect; his mother, Ruth E. Webb, Richwood; eleven grandchildren, Trevynn William Ransome, Madden Matthew Ransome, Talynn Ruth Ransome, Wesley Michael Delaney, Kylie Ann Ransome, Kory Abram Ransome, Jordan Robert Scott Taylor, Ariel Marie Hill, Brandon Michael Hill, Chase Anthony Hill, Shane Alexander Hill; a sister, Pat Kyle-Beatley, Indian Lake; two brothers, Len (Bev) Webb, Marion; Bob (Vicki) Webb, Marion; and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, including Robby Ault.

Funeral services will be Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Frank Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Price Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Charles Ransome Student Music Fund c/o Marion Community Foundation, 504 S. State St., Marion, OH 43302.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.