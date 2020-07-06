1/1
Charles Ransome
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RICHWOOD — Charles Ransome, 64 of Richwood, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.

He was born April 6, 1956 in Marysville to Abram W. Ransome and Ruth E. (Shields) Ransome Webb. His father preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Avenius-Ransome, two children, Abram N. Ransome and Charity Nichole Ransome Hill, a sister, Linda S. Parsons, and his step-father, Leonard Webb Sr.

Charlie was retired from PPG in Delaware where he had worked for many years. He loved his English Bulldogs. He was known to enjoy a cocktail, listen to music and shoot the breeze with whomever was around. He enjoyed shooting with his grandson, Trevynn. Charlie was also a good cook.

He is survived by his daughter, Daryl Ann Ransome Clark, Prospect; his mother, Ruth E. Webb, Richwood; eleven grandchildren, Trevynn William Ransome, Madden Matthew Ransome, Talynn Ruth Ransome, Wesley Michael Delaney, Kylie Ann Ransome, Kory Abram Ransome, Jordan Robert Scott Taylor, Ariel Marie Hill, Brandon Michael Hill, Chase Anthony Hill, Shane Alexander Hill; a sister, Pat Kyle-Beatley, Indian Lake; two brothers, Len (Bev) Webb, Marion; Bob (Vicki) Webb, Marion; and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, including Robby Ault.

Funeral services will be Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Frank Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Price Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Charles Ransome Student Music Fund c/o Marion Community Foundation, 504 S. State St., Marion, OH 43302.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
(740) 943-2121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved