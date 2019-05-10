Charles H. Sheets, age 92 of Delaware, longtime area farmer, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at his family farmstead surrounded by his family.

Born in Brown Township on May 23, 1926 to the late Harold and Martha Kunze Sheets, where he was a township resident for 25 years. A member of the Brown High School basketball team, he graduated from Brown High School in 1944. After which he proudly served his Country during WWII in the US Army.

A farming family for six generations, Charles married the former Betty (Tagg) in 1951. They were not only partners in life, but also in the operations of their family farm, raising their family, and being actively involved in their community. In 2017 they were inducted into the Agriculture Hall of Fame for Delaware County for their outstanding contributions to the agriculture industry.

Charles also worked at Ranco for a brief time. Some of the highlights of his community involvement include: a 43-year member of the Delaware Farmers Exchange; director for the Delaware Rural Electric Cooperative, Oxford Township Trustee; and 75-year member of the K of P. He was instrumental in starting the Delaware County Railroad Crossing Task Force and served as chairman since it was organized in 1998.

An active member of Kilbourne United Methodist Church, he was a 43-year member of Hiram Masonic Lodge #18 F&AM, American Legion, and Sons of the American Revolution.

Never with idle hands, Charles enjoyed working with wood, exotic woods, and making ink pens out of acrylic and deer antlers, tinkering with antique automobiles and tending to his beloved antique tractors. He and Betty also enjoyed many winters at Waters Edge RV resort Zephyrhills, FL.

Charles and Betty recently provided a generous donation through the Delaware County Foundation for the building of the new Brown Township Hall, which was dedicated in their namesake in 2017.

"He was bound to the land from the day of his birth, his roots anchored deep in the fertile earth." Humble to his core, he was a diligent community steward. He will be remembered for his love of the land, his family, and community.

In addition to his beloved wife of 67 years Betty, daughter Margie D. (Fredrick) Saull, 3 treasured grandchildren: Bradley (Christina) Saull, Brian Saull, and Katie, sister Phyllis Ann Coleman, extended family, and a host of friends.

He was also preceded in death by son Marvin Sheets in 1991, grandson Benjamin as well as sisters Natalie Wigton and Martha Stegner.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, with Masonic services at 8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015 where services celebrating the life of Charles will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Burial will follow in Marlborough Cemetery with military honors provided by the Delaware County Veterans Association.

Memorial contributions can be made to Kilbourne United Methodist Church, 5591 State Route 521, Delaware, Ohio 43015 Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Lane, Columbus, Ohio, 43214.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com