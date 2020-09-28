1/1
Cheri I. Herrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DELAWARE — Cheri I. Herrell, 81, went to be with Jesus on Sept. 23, 2020 in Delaware, Ohio.

Cheri was beautiful inside and out, a talented seamstress, respected artisan, and her handcrafted items can be found in the households of serious doll and folk art collectors around this world. Cheri loved travel, romantic movies and shows, and music of all kinds. We are at peace knowing that many years ago Cheri was baptized and truly gave her life to the Lord.

Preceded in death by parents, Victor and Theda (Craig) Green and Ward Watkins; sister, Eljean Bridges; granddaughter, Sara Bohanna Williams; aunt, Betty Williams; uncle, Collins "Bud" Craig; cousin, Donna Prude.

Since our love could not keep her here with us, Cheri will be forever missed by her children, Shelley Bohanna, Kelley (Rodney) Hubbard, Lesley Herrell, Sherri (John Flowers) Herrell; sisters, Phyllis Burke and Patricia "Howdy" Hughes; granddaughter, Britton Stanley; grandson, Johnathan (Brittnee Leidecker) Herrell; great grandchildren Amerie Stanley, Nicholas Williams, and Tyson, Harper, and Marley Herrell and many other relatives and dear friends.

Cheri was lovingly laid to rest on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware, Ohio, with the blessed assurance that Jesus can say that "She's with Me."

Services entrusted to Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service, 720 E. Long Street, Columbus, Ohio. Visit Cheri's tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved