DELAWARE — Cheri I. Herrell, 81, went to be with Jesus on Sept. 23, 2020 in Delaware, Ohio.

Cheri was beautiful inside and out, a talented seamstress, respected artisan, and her handcrafted items can be found in the households of serious doll and folk art collectors around this world. Cheri loved travel, romantic movies and shows, and music of all kinds. We are at peace knowing that many years ago Cheri was baptized and truly gave her life to the Lord.

Preceded in death by parents, Victor and Theda (Craig) Green and Ward Watkins; sister, Eljean Bridges; granddaughter, Sara Bohanna Williams; aunt, Betty Williams; uncle, Collins "Bud" Craig; cousin, Donna Prude.

Since our love could not keep her here with us, Cheri will be forever missed by her children, Shelley Bohanna, Kelley (Rodney) Hubbard, Lesley Herrell, Sherri (John Flowers) Herrell; sisters, Phyllis Burke and Patricia "Howdy" Hughes; granddaughter, Britton Stanley; grandson, Johnathan (Brittnee Leidecker) Herrell; great grandchildren Amerie Stanley, Nicholas Williams, and Tyson, Harper, and Marley Herrell and many other relatives and dear friends.

Cheri was lovingly laid to rest on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware, Ohio, with the blessed assurance that Jesus can say that "She's with Me."

Services entrusted to Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service, 720 E. Long Street, Columbus, Ohio.