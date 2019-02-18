DELAWARE — Cheryl J. Ward, age 67 of Delaware, went to be with her husband, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, February 15, 2019. She was born in Delaware on September 19, 1951 to the late Joseph "Thurman" and Darlene (Hawkins) Caldwell.

Cheryl enjoyed being around people, she was a social butterfly. She loved her kids, and cherished the time spent with her grandkids.

Left behind to cherish her memories are three sons; Chris (Shelly) Ward of Delaware, Jason (Amy) Ward of Delaware and Anthony Ward of Delaware; a brother; Bobby (Gloria) Caldwell; 9 grandchildren; Lauren Ward, Brittany (Zack) Hood, Taylor Newland, Kieler (Hannah) Ward, Tristan (Kain) Cordel, Adison Ward, Anthony Ward, Markus Harding, and Adaya Ward; and four great-grandchildren; Brennen and Cason Hood, and Lydia and Piper Cordel.

In addition to her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Ward, and two brothers Don and Jimmy Caldwell.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Robinson Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00PM. With the funeral service beginning immediately at 2:00pm. Following the service, burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Delaware.

