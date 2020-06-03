COLUMBUS — Chester E. Chaney, 71, of Columbus, passed away at 3:48 pm, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Grant Medical Center. He was born August 26, 1948 in Wayne County, West Virginia to the late Hubert and Edna (Thompson) Chaney. He married Jeanne Devlin June 27, 1992, and she survives. Other survivors include two sons, Daniel Manino of Muskegon, Michigan and Jordan Chaney of Detroit, Michigan; one daughter-in-law, Trisha Manino of Scottville, Michigan; three grandchildren, Vinny Manino, Jaxson Manino, and Brianna Manino; one great-granddaughter, Emma; one brother, David Chaney; and two sisters, Kathy Griffin and Debbie Parks. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Tony Manino; one daughter, Meghan Manino; one brother, Bernard Chaney; and one sister, Brenda Chaney, shortly after her birth. Mr. Chaney graduated from Hayes High School in the mid-1960s. He went on to receive a Bachelor's degree in Education from Ohio University, a Master's degree from Methodist Theological School in Ohio, and a Master's degree from Xavier. He also received many certifications on many subjects to help his education and ministry careers. He was known as a dedicated teacher of Columbus students as well as a preacher in the Methodist faith in the local area. Outside of work his hobbies included writing stories and poems and cheering on his favorite football teams, The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. He loved animals in all forms and was an avid Beatles fan. A service to honor his life will be begin at 3 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH 43015. Family will receive friends and family at the funeral home on Friday, from 1 p.m. to the start of service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial contributions to be made to, Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Cincinnati and Columbus, 3857 N. High St #206, Columbus, OH 43214 or to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Central Ohio Chapter (in honor of curing Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma), 250 East Broad St, Suite 1750, Columbus, OH 43215. For more information or to leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.