Christel R. Mattern
DELAWARE — Christel R. Mattern, 82, of Delaware passed away Sunday evening, November 22, 2020 at the Country Club Retirement and Rehabilitation Center in Delaware.

She was born August 28, 1938 in Wanne-Eickel, Westphalia, Germany to the late Heinrich and Martha (Piskorz) Rostek. Coming to the United States in November of 1949 and settling in Riverside, New Jersey, she graduated from Riverside High School. She then graduated from Temple University in 1960. Deciding that she wanted to become a teacher, she began taking teaching courses and received her Master's Degree in Education from The Ohio State University.

Christel was a teacher in the Columbus Public Schools System at Walnut Ridge High School retiring after 35 years. She was a devoted and faithful member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Delaware and the Columbus Damenchor, a German singing group. A former president of the Delaware Garden Club, she loved gardening and all flowers. She also loved writing and had an unbridled passion for life.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Jeff (Lea) Mattern of Columbus and Tom Mattern of Colorado; daughter, Linda (Tim) Lewis of Columbus; grandchildren, Alyssa, Ross, Abigail, and Lydia; sister, Eva (John) Frayne of Illinois; nieces and nephews, Ron, Evonne, Patrick, and Henry; extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Christel was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 3–6 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware. Services celebrating Christel's life will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 28 E. William Street, Delaware with Rev. Craig Richter officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Contributions in Christel's memory may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Mattern family.

To share a fond memory of Christel or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
