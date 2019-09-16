POWELL — Christine Louise Beasley, 67, of Powell, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019.

Chris was born on September 23, 1951 in Lynwood, California. She was a licensed practical nurse (LPN) for almost 30 years working in various hospitals, nursing homes and doctor's offices in California, Alaska and Ohio.

She was an avid reader and movie watcher. She loved butterflies, going to the zoo, painting and coloring, shopping and visiting with friends and family.

Chris had many people who cared for her over the years while she suffered from an extensive illness. Her family is grateful to all who have cared for and showed her love and kindness throughout those difficult times.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, David and Danny; her beloved dogs, Jeanie, Toby Jo, Mandy Rae and Emma; and her cat, Plitchard.

She is survived by her daughter, Christina (Robert) Chalmers; her sister, Debbie; grandchildren, Cassandra, Christin, Danielle, Christian and Logan; and great-grandchildren, Jesse, Emilee, Robert and Joseph, Jr.

The family will have a private gathering at a later date.

