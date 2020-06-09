PHOENIX, Ariz. — Christopher D. Leyva, age 27, of Phoenix, AZ (formerly Delaware, OH) passed away peacefully with his parents and sister by his side on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Hospice of Central Ohio at OSU Medical Center following a five-month battle against cancer.

He was the beloved son of Roberto and Gloria (Pena) Leyva. He is also survived by his sister Stephanie (Stephen) Seyfried of Hilliard; niece Elena whom he adored; maternal grandparents Pedro and Armanda Pena of Powell; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a close group of friends who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Fernando and Angelina Leyva, and aunt Elizabeth Pena.

Chris was born in Sacramento, California on March 11, 1993. He was a 2011 graduate of Delaware Hayes High School and a 2015 graduate of Ohio University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Exercise Physiology. Following graduation, he worked as a wellness coach and personal trainer at the YMCA in Delaware. Later he was employed by Health Fitness Corporation where he pursued a career in corporate fitness. During this time he worked with Honda of Marysville, and in 2018 he transferred to Phoenix, AZ to work with PetSmart (corporate headquarters) a community he dearly loved.

Family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday June 14, 2020 at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks, practice safe distancing, and to exit after they have paid their respects to avoid congregating indoors.

A private by invitation Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday June 15, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Delaware. Due to attendance limits the service will be Livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Please visit https:www.delawarestmary.org and click on the Mass Livestream button.

A private burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Christopher's name to The James Cancer Hospital, 1480 W. Lane Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43221; Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd SE, Newark, Ohio 43055; or to Boy Scouts of America, Simon Kenton Council, 807 Kinnear Rd, Columbus, OH 43212.

