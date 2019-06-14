CENTERBURG — Christopher "Chris" Genther, age 83 of Centerburg passed away at home Thursday, June 13, 2019.

He was born on February 14, 1936 in Kingston, New York to the late Joseph and Jennie (Smith) Genther. Before retiring he was the owner operator of Genther's Painting. A true gambler at heart, he enjoyed casinos, golfing, and horse and dog races. He raised, trained, and ran Greyhound racing dogs as well as Field Trial Hounds. He was endeared to his two award-winning Hounds; Billy Jack as well as his special Greyhound Golden Silence. He was a kind, caring, loving and hard working person and possessed a heart of gold.

Chris is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Virginia "Ginger"(Browning) Genther, whom he met on a beach in Ft. Meyers, Florida, as well as daughters: Sherry Franko and Christy Baker both of NY, Bonnie (David) Mize of Dublin, Samson Genther of Centerburg and Tamela (Rick) Parker of Centerburg, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his brother Joseph.

A visitation, celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61 at St. Rt. 3, Sunbury, Ohio 43074.

Memorial contributions may be made to his family to assist with final expenses.

