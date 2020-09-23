1/1
Cindy Kay Wattenschaidt
1957 - 2020
DELAWARE — Cindy Kay Wattenschaidt, 63, of Delaware, passed away Sunday, September 20th, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She was born March 30, 1957 in Cumberland, Maryland to the late William Garland Rice and Shirley Jean Wharton.

Survivors include two sons, Brian J. (Jenifer) Wattenschaidt of Radnor and Doug A. (Emily) Wattenschaidt of Delaware; five grandchildren, Stacy, Hailey, Karly, Mya, and Peyton and one on the way, Corey; siblings Debbie Rice, Brenda Lindner, Kim Rice, and William Rice III.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved canine companion Lacey.

Family and Friends may call between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH 43015, with a service to honor Cindy's life to follow at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Delaware County Dog Shelter, 4781 County Home Road, Delaware, OH 43015.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
SEP
25
Service
06:00 PM
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
