Clara M. Ratigan, age 91, of Delaware passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Willow Brook at Delaware Run , surrounded by her family.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Monday, July 1st at St. Mary Church, 82 E. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware.