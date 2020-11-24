OSTRANDER — Clarence L. Sines, 83, of Ostrander, passed away at his home on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was born in Radnor, Ohio on April 8, 1937 to the late Carlos and Nellie (Miller) Sines. He married Yvonne M. Weaver, and she survives.

Clarence was known for being a farmer in the Ostrander area the majority of his life. In his free time, he loved to tinker and make things in his shop.

Along with his wife of 63 years, other survivors include one son, Mike (Teressa) Sines of Radnor; three daughters, Cindy (Brian) Luidhardt of Franklin, Tennessee, Karen Sines of Marysville, and Connie (Sam) Reda of Delaware; eleven grandchildren, Jamie Shuey, Keith Perry, Cole Perry, Katti Perry, Korryn Perry, Kevin Luidhardt, Heather Shim, Elizabeth Wright, Whitney Bice, Brandon Bice and Danah Reda; twelve great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and many other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by one infant baby girl and two siblings, Jasper and Opal.

A graveside service to honor Clarence's life will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Fairview Cemetery in Ostrander, Ostrander Road, North of US-36; with visitation at the graveside from 10:45 to time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Sines family. To leave a condolence or to share a memory please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.