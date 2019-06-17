DELAWARE — Clifford L. "LeRoy" Rush, age 80, of Delaware, OH passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital surrounded by his children. LeRoy was born June 4, 1939 in Radnor, OH to the late Charles and Gladys (Swartz) Rush.

Left to cherish LeRoy's memory are his children: Michael (Colleen) Rush, Elizabeth "Beth" (Randy) Davenport, Annette (Keith) Kirtley, and LeAnn Rush; grandchildren: Amber (Burton) Cummings, Michael (Jessica) Rush Jr., Connor Rush, Liam Rush, Brandon (Kyla) Davenport, James (Kendra) Roush Jr., and Travis Roush; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Volieta Russell; and several other relatives and friends.

LeRoy retired from the Delaware County Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator after 32 years of service, and from Buehler's Grocery after 20 years. He had also worked variously as a groundskeeper for the Mill Creek Golf course, and for the Freeman 76 Gas station. LeRoy kept himself busy, and worked until he physically could not do it anymore. He was a past member of the Eagles and the AmVets. LeRoy was a talented woodworker and avid gardener. He enjoyed building anything he could, including the cradle that his children had slept in as infants. He built dollhouses, toys, and countless other items that his family and friends enjoyed. He loved his family, especially the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Leroy was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Charlotte; his grandsons: Ronald LeRoy, and James Ryan; and two infant sisters.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 18 from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. at the Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr., Delaware, OH 43015. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, with burial to follow at Fairview Memorial Park in Delaware. After the services, friends are invited to share a meal and fellowship with the family in the Community Room at the funeral home.

Donations in LeRoy's memory may be made to the .

Condolences may be expressed to the family, and memories may be shared by visiting www.snderfuneralhomes.com.