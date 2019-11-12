DELAWARE — Clyde Cantrell, 87, of Delaware, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at his residence, following a brief illness. He was born August 1, 1932 in Flat Gap, KY. to the late Sarah J. (Estep) and George H. Cantrell.

He moved to Ohio at an early age and lived with his sister in Sunbury. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge, he came back to Ohio settling in this area and went to work at Rockwell and then Ranco for over 40 years. He was a member of The American Legion, Post 0115 of Delaware, former member of AMVETS-Delaware and FOE Eagles-Delaware. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Surviving is his daughter, Sharon Adams (Kevin) of Delaware; grandchildren, Celia Hard (Brian) of Delaware and Jacob Adams of Delaware; grandchildren, Ethan Hubbard and Brandt Hard; brother, Billy Cantrell (Patricia) of Ostrander; sisters, Phyllis Azbell and Mildred Fay, both of Delaware; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents that preceded him in death, was his wife, Mary Ann (Thompson) Cantrell in 2008 and his siblings, Earl, Opal, Oshel, Eugene and Marie.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware, with Rev. Marvin Hintz, officiating, and the Delaware County Veteran's Associating conducting military rites.

Memorial contributions may be given to the .

The Robinson Funeral Home, Delaware is in charge of the arrangements. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit: www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.