DELAWARE — Colin Randolph Eddy of Delaware passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Colin was born February 20, 1985 in Westerville and grew up in Baltimore and Delaware, Ohio. He attended Delaware Christian School and graduated from Rutherford B. Hayes High School in 2003. He enjoyed playing many sports and received numerous awards for his skill in baseball and football. He took great delight in spending time at the family's summer home in Lakeside, Ohio sailing, playing tennis, and fishing with family and friends.

He graduated basic training from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and married Kristie Nicholas on March 2, 2005 in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, becoming stepfather to Heaven Banks.

Colin's talents and passion revolved around working with his hands. He obtained numerous certificates of expertise through OSCEA from the Carpenter's Union in Columbus. He took great pride in building commercial construction at various sites. He also became skilled through his training at the Pipefitters Union and worked with them for several years.

Colin had a tender heart toward others, always ready to lend a helping hand or sympathetic ear. He left his nieces and nephews with many fond memories of time spent playing outdoors and fishing. He will be missed every day.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at the Delaware Bible Church, 45 Belle Avenue, Delaware, OH, where a celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Wilbur and Grace Eddy and step-grandmother Joan Eddy.

He is survived by his parents Stan and Christine Eddy, maternal grandparents LeRoy and Ona Randolph, and his sister and her husband Brooke and Matthew Williams as well as aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

The family asks that any donations be made in Colin's name to OhioCan and People In Need of Delaware County.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is assisting the family.

To share a fond memory of Colin or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.