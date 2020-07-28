1/1
Colin Randolph Eddy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DELAWARE — Colin Randolph Eddy of Delaware passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Colin was born February 20, 1985 in Westerville and grew up in Baltimore and Delaware, Ohio. He attended Delaware Christian School and graduated from Rutherford B. Hayes High School in 2003. He enjoyed playing many sports and received numerous awards for his skill in baseball and football. He took great delight in spending time at the family's summer home in Lakeside, Ohio sailing, playing tennis, and fishing with family and friends.

He graduated basic training from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and married Kristie Nicholas on March 2, 2005 in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, becoming stepfather to Heaven Banks.

Colin's talents and passion revolved around working with his hands. He obtained numerous certificates of expertise through OSCEA from the Carpenter's Union in Columbus. He took great pride in building commercial construction at various sites. He also became skilled through his training at the Pipefitters Union and worked with them for several years.

Colin had a tender heart toward others, always ready to lend a helping hand or sympathetic ear. He left his nieces and nephews with many fond memories of time spent playing outdoors and fishing. He will be missed every day.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at the Delaware Bible Church, 45 Belle Avenue, Delaware, OH, where a celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Wilbur and Grace Eddy and step-grandmother Joan Eddy.

He is survived by his parents Stan and Christine Eddy, maternal grandparents LeRoy and Ona Randolph, and his sister and her husband Brooke and Matthew Williams as well as aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

The family asks that any donations be made in Colin's name to OhioCan and People In Need of Delaware County.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is assisting the family.

To share a fond memory of Colin or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved